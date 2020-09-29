Dallas to Break Ground on Carpenter Park, Connecting Downtown and Deep Ellum

The renovation and expansion of a park along I-345, the highway that connects I-45 and 75 in downtown Dallas, moved forward with a groundbreaking on Wednesday.

When complete, Carpenter Park will include a dog park, kids play area, basketball court, public art and a fountain. It will also serve as a green space to connect downtown Dallas and Deep Ellum.

“Part of this is about pedestrians and cycling and really embracing the things that many great cities all across the globe have done,” said Amy Meadows, President of Parks for Downtown Dallas. “We just hadn’t done it in Dallas.”

The private foundation is partnering with Dallas Park and Recreation for the $20 million dollar project.

Carpenter Park is the third of four being built with $39.4 million in bond money and $56 million in donations and money raised by the foundation – according to the Parks for Downtown Dallas.

“This is really a transformation of the urban core of Dallas to be a city where you can live, work and play,” said Meadows. “It’s really important in terms of connecting these neighborhoods that sit outside the freeway loop that circles downtown Dallas.”

“These are areas that have been bifurcated by major roadways and access roads to freeways,” said Kourtny Garrett - President and CEO of Downtown Dallas, Inc.

“We’ve continued to see those bifurcations of our neighborhoods so Carpenter Park will help mend, particularly downtown and Deep Ellum and create that walkability we all crave,” Garrett added.

Construction on Carpenter Park begins with an invitation-only groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday. It’s scheduled to be completed by early 2022.