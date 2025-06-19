Dallas

Storytelling, art event brings diverse faiths together at Thanks-Giving Square

The free exhibition will be the first of its kind in the nation, emerging from a sustained interfaith civic initiative

By NBCDFW Staff

Thanks-Giving Square in Dallas.
NBC 5 News

Dallas becomes the first U.S. city to host 'Who Are Our Neighbors?' on Sunday, an original public art and storytelling exhibit that celebrates interfaith unity and civic healing.

Held at Thanks-Giving Square on June 22 from 2 p.m. to dusk, this free outdoor event features eight large-scale artworks created by local artists.

Each work is inspired by real stories of Dallas residents who’ve bridged religious and cultural divides. The event includes artist talks, live storytelling and community celebration in the heart of downtown Dallas.

The works will form an outdoor art walk, and other features include interactive storytelling, talks with the artists, live reflection, and a citywide solidarity pledge.

The event is presented by Sharing Sacred Spaces, Inc. (SSS), in partnership with the Thanks-Giving Foundation (TGF) and the Dallas Housing Authority (DHA). Funding comes from the 2024 Our Town grant from the NEA, with additional support from DHA and the Dallas Office of Arts and Culture.

The event is part of the 2024-2025 Interreligious Communities Project (ICP), a program of SSS that has forged a year-long partnership in Dallas with TGF, GFF Design, and the Dialogue Institute of Dallas.

Following their exhibition, the artwork will be installed in permanent locations across the city. Half of the artwork will go to Dallas Housing Authority properties, and the destinations of the other half will be announced soon.

The event is free and open to the public, but registration is encouraged. Tickets for the private gathering are available here.

DallasArt and Culturereligion
