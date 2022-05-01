Dallas

Dallas-Area Sportbike Riders Honor Healthcare Heroes

While the number of new COVID-19 cases remains low, doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers continue to help those who are sick

By Sophia Beausoleil

NBCUniversal, Inc.

On Saturday, members of the Dallas, Texas Area Sportbike Riders paraded around Baylor Hospital in downtown Dallas to honor healthcare heroes.

About 275 riders showed up to thank healthcare heroes for working tirelessly through the pandemic, according to the group organizer, Ray Bowden.

"I just felt it was important to show the appreciation toward these healthcare heroes for working as hard as they did, double shifts and all the death they encountered during the COVID pandemic, while most of us were home," said Bowden.

He said it's also personal for him because six years ago he had a heart bypass and mitral valve replacement and credits the medical professionals for saving his life.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Dallasparademotorcycle
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us