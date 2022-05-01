On Saturday, members of the Dallas, Texas Area Sportbike Riders paraded around Baylor Hospital in downtown Dallas to honor healthcare heroes.

About 275 riders showed up to thank healthcare heroes for working tirelessly through the pandemic, according to the group organizer, Ray Bowden.

"I just felt it was important to show the appreciation toward these healthcare heroes for working as hard as they did, double shifts and all the death they encountered during the COVID pandemic, while most of us were home," said Bowden.

He said it's also personal for him because six years ago he had a heart bypass and mitral valve replacement and credits the medical professionals for saving his life.