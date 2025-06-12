In her Dallas home, 17-year-old Macy Gutow sat on the floor with paper, scissors, markers, and butterfly stickers; ready to create birthday cards and posters.

"I love butterflies," Gutow said. "They're my favorite!"

They were also a favorite of Gutow's grandmother Rebecca Ruskin, affectionately called 'Gaga.'

"My grandma would always write us, like, birthday cards and gifts. She would always hang up little hearts like this on our doors," Gutow said, holding up a heart she cut out of paper. "Our project is called 'Gaga's Butterflies'."

Gutow started the nonprofit in her grandmother's memory. Ruskin lived at Legacy Senior Communities in Dallas.

"Always smiling, always smiling," Legacy Volunteer Engagement Manager Rivae Campo said, recalling Ruskin. "Walking through the campus every day with a friend, and never being too busy to talk to you."

Gaga's Butterflies carries on that tradition of making people feel special. Gutow makes handmade cards and baked goods once a year to celebrate the birthdays of Gaga's friends and neighbors at Legacy Senior Community in Dallas.

"Going every month shows them that they're not forgotten, and that's kind of the whole point of this," Gutow said. "I want them to know that they are so special."

Gutow's nonprofit is part of the The Lemon Aide Society nonprofit. Volunteers from the Lemon Aide Society help Gutow make the monthly birthday celebrations happen.

"Part of the benefit of Lemonade Society is its girls that want to give back," Campo said. "They teach about empowerment, and leadership, and service; and this is what Macy is doing with her program."

"I love to do volunteer work, and so hanging out with the residents and making them feel like their day is special makes my day feel special," Gutow said. "It makes me feel awesome and great, and my heart grows every time I'm there."

Gutow said she'd like to expand Gaga's Butterflies one day to include other Legacy Senior Community campuses.