Dallas

Dallas teen keeps grandmother's traditions alive with ‘Gaga's Butterflies'

17-year-old Macy Gutow is spreading love and kindness with her nonprofit that celebrates birthdays in a senior living home.

By Noelle Walker

NBC Universal, Inc.

In her Dallas home, 17-year-old Macy Gutow sat on the floor with paper, scissors, markers, and butterfly stickers; ready to create birthday cards and posters.

"I love butterflies," Gutow said. "They're my favorite!"

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

They were also a favorite of Gutow's grandmother Rebecca Ruskin, affectionately called 'Gaga.'

"My grandma would always write us, like, birthday cards and gifts. She would always hang up little hearts like this on our doors," Gutow said, holding up a heart she cut out of paper. "Our project is called 'Gaga's Butterflies'."

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Gutow started the nonprofit in her grandmother's memory. Ruskin lived at Legacy Senior Communities in Dallas.

"Always smiling, always smiling," Legacy Volunteer Engagement Manager Rivae Campo said, recalling Ruskin. "Walking through the campus every day with a friend, and never being too busy to talk to you."

Gaga's Butterflies carries on that tradition of making people feel special. Gutow makes handmade cards and baked goods once a year to celebrate the birthdays of Gaga's friends and neighbors at Legacy Senior Community in Dallas.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

safety 31 mins ago

Dallas homeowner pleads for city's help after second vehicle collision into house

Palo Pinto County 54 mins ago

Families rescued after flash floods swept through Santo overnight

"Going every month shows them that they're not forgotten, and that's kind of the whole point of this," Gutow said. "I want them to know that they are so special."

Gutow's nonprofit is part of the The Lemon Aide Society nonprofit. Volunteers from the Lemon Aide Society help Gutow make the monthly birthday celebrations happen.

"Part of the benefit of Lemonade Society is its girls that want to give back," Campo said. "They teach about empowerment, and leadership, and service; and this is what Macy is doing with her program."

"I love to do volunteer work, and so hanging out with the residents and making them feel like their day is special makes my day feel special," Gutow said. "It makes me feel awesome and great, and my heart grows every time I'm there."

Gutow said she'd like to expand Gaga's Butterflies one day to include other Legacy Senior Community campuses.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us