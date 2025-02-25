Dallas teen critically injured in hit-and-run; driver sought

A 13-year-old boy remains in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night, according to Dallas police.

Authorities said the incident happened around 8:57 p.m. in the 2200 block of Wheatland Road, east of South Hampton Road. Three juveniles were walking in the center median when one of them stepped off into the far-left lane of traffic and was hit by a vehicle.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The driver, who police say was in a silver extended cab pickup, fled the scene and did not stop to render aid. The victim was transported by Dallas Fire Rescue to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The boy’s mother, Kelisha Gichuki, said she was devastated upon receiving the call from law enforcement.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“I was like, what accident! He could barely get it out because I was crying so bad,” Gichuki told NBC 5. “He was like, ‘He’s been hit by a car. We need you to get to Children’s now.’”

Gichuki said her son, Bradley, suffered multiple injuries and he is heavily sedated.

“His foot has fractures. He’s going to have to have surgery on his foot,” she said. “His knee, they’re going to have to [remove] blood out of his knee. He has a skull fracture, and they may have to do surgery on it.”

While the driver did not stop, a passerby did.

“I took my jacket off for him. I put my jacket over him. I spoke to the little boys with him, his friends,” said Kenetra Williams, who was driving in the area and witnessed the aftermath.

Williams said she quickly realized it was a hit-and-run and acted on instinct.

“I would treat anybody’s baby as if they were mine,” she said. “I would want someone to do the same for my child if it happened to her, or my family members or nephew if it happened to him.”

Gichuki said she had given Bradley money to walk to a nearby restaurant, something he had done many times before.

“I just get so confused and I just get sad, and I’m praying that he makes it,” she said. “You know, that nothing changes.”

She expressed gratitude for Williams, a woman she has never met, who stopped to help her son.

Police are asking anyone with information about the hit-and-run or the suspect’s vehicle to contact the Dallas Police Department.