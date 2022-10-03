Dallas Teen Becomes Mayor for a Day in Ceremonious Role

On Monday morning, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson took a ceremonial pause from his responsibilities as 14-year-old Julian Frederick stepped in for the day.

"Today I am mayor for the day where I get to shadow the mayor and I get to see the day in the life of a mayor," said Frederick, a freshman at Greenhill School in Dallas.

"Well, there's a lot of talking, a lot of shaking hands, a lot of people that want to get to meet with him. It's a very busy life, the life of a mayor," said the teen who attended two events before 11 a.m. on Monday with Johnson.

When he's not ceremonially helping manage the city, the teen is running his own company.

"I am the CEO of my own business called the 'Step Stool Chef' and the 'Step Stool Chef' develops and sells cooking products and classes for kids," said Frederick. "We're all about empowering young kids to be leaders through cooking because we believe cooking is a great way for kids to build leadership skills like decision making and also improvisation, kind of going with the flow."

His company has kits for kids, cookbooks, aprons and an online culinary school.

"We're all about kids teaching kids how to cook. I'm also the head chef," said the teen about his membership platform.

When asked if he would want to be a mayor, he said he's taking the first steps, because he's running for class president of ninth grade.

"If any classmates are watching this, make sure to vote Julian Frederick," said the teen with a big smile.

The accomplished teen also spoke with Texas Today last year.