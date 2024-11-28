Dallas Bishop T.D. Jakes posted an emotional update on X on Wednesday after suffering an unspecified "slight health incident" during his sermon on Sunday.

Jakes's post included a lengthy written statement where he said he did not have a stroke but that the event could have been fatal had it not been for God's intervention.

In a video of his sermon on Sunday, Jakes, 67, could be heard praying: "Oh Lord, my strength, my redeemer, let him go in peace." Immediately after, he became quiet, lowered the microphone, and began to shake. Several people rushed toward the stage to support Jakes before the video cut off.

Wednesday's post on X included a video of Jakes leaving the hospital, where he said he was "so grateful" to the hospital staff, those who prayed, texted, held prayer vigils, and were concerned and sent love.

"Thank you," Jakes said. "It didn't have to turn out this way. I'm just grateful."

Jakes did not share any other details about what happened or what it meant for him going forward.

"My job is to recuperate and reflect on God’s protection. I owe it to my amazing family and church members to rest and ruminate as He restores me towards His service," Jakes said in his written statement.

Jakes founded The Potter's House in 1996. The non-denominational Pentecostal megachurch has more than 30,000 members and has expanded to several campuses in North Texas.

Serving God’s people is an extraordinary privilege, and Sunday was no exception as I gave my all in delivering the message God placed on my heart. Even when I sensed the weight of my humanity and pushed through nonetheless, I’m reminded that even the strongest must rely on His… pic.twitter.com/ZP76L79nbl — T.D. Jakes (@BishopJakes) November 27, 2024

T.D. JAKES STATEMENT

Serving God’s people is an extraordinary privilege, and Sunday was no exception as I gave my all in delivering the message God placed on my heart. Even when I sensed the weight of my humanity and pushed through nonetheless, I’m reminded that even the strongest must rely on His strength.



I give thanks unto the Lord that I did not have a stroke, however the event could’ve been fatal if it weren’t for God’s intervention. A special thank you to God and the medical professionals in our city whose speed and expertise were beyond exceptional. My job is to recuperate and reflect on God’s protection. I owe it to my amazing family and church members to rest and ruminate as He restores me towards His service. As God calls us to honor the Sabbath, I’m reminded that rest is not a weakness – it is a divine gift.



While I continue to be strengthened by His grace, I stand in awe of my family and the tremendous leadership team that surrounds me. Together, we press forward, steadfast in the work the Lord has set before us. I’ve heard from friends from the global community who expressed God’s love in ways that were astonishing! God’s faithfulness was unmistakable to all those present.



I’m forever humbled by your outpouring of love and support. I will always give my best. May His presence continue to guide and sustain you and provide peace and protection over you all.