Dallas Symphony Orchestra gears up for crucial fundraising to benefit underprivileged musicians

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra is gearing up for a busy September, with two of the biggest fundraising efforts of the year for the nonprofit coming up in the same month.

Right now, DSO is setting its sights on a fundraising goal of $15,000 for this year's North Texas Giving Day. The community-wide giving event is happening now through September 19th.

The non-profit receives only a third of its funding through concert ticket sales. The rest is through fundraisers like North Texas Giving Day and DSO's annual gala, which is its largest fundraiser coming up on September 28.

That money directly supports two crucial programs benefitting young, underprivileged musicians.

The DSO Young Strings program develops the talents of exceptional and underrepresented string players in the city of Dallas by providing its students with the skills, lessons, opportunities, and resources essential for success both in college and careers in music. Designed to increase the diversity of American orchestras, the program serves kids in Dallas ages 8 to 10.

The Kim Noltemy Young Musicians program provides orchestral music education, instruments, performance, and mentorship opportunities at no cost to students and families throughout our five Southern Dallas schools: Ebby Halliday Elementary, Maria Moreno Elementary, Ascher Silberstein Elementary, Trinity Basin Prep Ledbetter campus, and Owenwood Farm & Neighborhood Space.

These programs touch the lives of more than 243,000 North Texas residents annually, including more than 30,000 children.

"These two programs serve thousands of kids throughout the community that would typically otherwise not receive the opportunity for music instruction,” said Toni Miller, DSO managing director of development.

Ruben Gonzalez, a DSO teacher for the Young Musicians program, spoke about the impact he witnessed in one student who started off with the trumpet but after some guidance, ended up becoming one of the best bass players he’s ever taught.

"I think that the biggest success story was the fact that we figured out a path for this child. We just didn't kick him off like, oh, he's not meant to be. Let's push him to the side. No, we kept at it. We figured out which instrument was best for him,” he said.

The Young Musicians students receive 450 hours of instruction per year, which instructors say amounts to a great impact on the community.

"I think with the lack of support, society will suffer. I think the arts are quite relevant to our society,” said Gonzalez. “It allows us to grow. It allows us to see different spectrums of life, of any element that we need to see within the moment of time.”

Those youth programs will benefit from the DSO Gala that NBC 5 is a proud sponsor of on Saturday, September 28. NBC 5’s own Laura Harris is co-chair of the event.

This year’s black-tie event will feature a cocktail reception, an elegant, seated dinner, and a Gala Concert performed by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and legendary world-renowned pianist, Lang Lang.

Tickets for that evening's concert are still available. Click here for more details.