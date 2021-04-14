covid-19 vaccine

Dallas Switches from Johnson & Johnson Vaccines for In-Home Vaccination Program, Delays Start Date

Mayor Johnson made the announcement on Wednesday

By Logan McElroy

vacuna de Johnson & Johnson
GETTY IMAGES

Though the City of Dallas planned to provide in-home vaccinations to immobile residents using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine starting Tuesday, the program is now taking place next week using Moderna due to the federal pause of the vaccine.

Mayor Eric Johnson tweeted the news on Wednesday, highlighting the idea of giving an opportunity to every Dallas resident to receive the vaccine.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

After six women told the Food and Drug Administration that they had developed blood clots within 6 to 13 days of receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the U.S. recommended pausing its use out of “an abundance of caution.”

Health officials involved in the in-home vaccination plan prioritized the J&J vaccine due to it only requiring one dose, making it ideal for efficiency and safety for the immobile residents.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Speeding and Racing Task Force 5 mins ago

Dallas Police Efforts to Keep Roads Safe with Taskforce Results in More Than 200 Traffic Stops Last Week

The number of residents vaccinated through the program will decrease without the one dose option, and the Visiting Nurse Association will need to work alongside EMS teams to schedule follow-up appointments four weeks after the first Moderna dose.

For more information on the city's COVID-19 response efforts and vaccines, call 214-670-INFO (4636) or click here. To register for a vaccination click here or call 1-855-IMMUNE9 (855-466-8639) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

This article tagged under:

covid-19 vaccineDallasCOVID-19Eric JohnsonJohnson & Johnson
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us