Dallas Switches from Johnson & Johnson Vaccines for In-Home Vaccination Program, Delays Start Date

Though the City of Dallas planned to provide in-home vaccinations to immobile residents using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine starting Tuesday, the program is now taking place next week using Moderna due to the federal pause of the vaccine.

Mayor Eric Johnson tweeted the news on Wednesday, highlighting the idea of giving an opportunity to every Dallas resident to receive the vaccine.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

After the federal J&J pause, we will begin the @CityOfDallas in-home vaccination program next week with Moderna shots. Our goal is to continue to eliminate barriers to receiving these lifesaving #COVID19 vaccines. @DallasOEM — Office of Mayor Eric Johnson (@DallasMayor) April 14, 2021

After six women told the Food and Drug Administration that they had developed blood clots within 6 to 13 days of receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the U.S. recommended pausing its use out of “an abundance of caution.”

Health officials involved in the in-home vaccination plan prioritized the J&J vaccine due to it only requiring one dose, making it ideal for efficiency and safety for the immobile residents.

The number of residents vaccinated through the program will decrease without the one dose option, and the Visiting Nurse Association will need to work alongside EMS teams to schedule follow-up appointments four weeks after the first Moderna dose.

For more information on the city's COVID-19 response efforts and vaccines, call 214-670-INFO (4636) or click here. To register for a vaccination click here or call 1-855-IMMUNE9 (855-466-8639) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.