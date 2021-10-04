Dallas Summer Musicals and Dallas ISD Announce Hamilton-Themed Education Program

Tickets to the musical engagement of Hamilton at Dallas Summer Musicals in Fair Park are selling for top dollar, but some Dallas ISD students will see the Broadway hit for free.

"The rush of excitement as the lights come down and the curtain rises," Dallas Summer Musicals President Ken Novice said. "It's a critical part of Dallas Summer Musicals' mission to make this experience... available to as many people in our community as possible, regardless of their economic status."

DSM and Dallas ISD announced a new STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) program based on the blockbuster musical, Hamilton, which opens in November. The goal is to use art to get students interested in STEM education.

"Our kids that are African American and Latinos, Hamilton is the genesis of something great," Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said. "Once they start experiencing these great things in life, it will help them solve the 'why.' Because a lot of little kids don't understand the 'why.' They're always asking, 'Why do I have to do this?' And the arts will make it relevant for them."

That's why of the 24 Hamilton performances in Dallas this year, one show in December will be free as 3,400 DISD students and educators fill every seat in the house.

"To receive equal exposure," Bishop T.D. Jakes said.

The T.D. Jakes Foundation, along with Frito Lay, The Moody Foundation, and The Meadows Foundation are benefactor partners to make the curriculum and the free performance possible.

"If we're going to eradicate poverty and eradicate hunger we have to expose young people to opportunities while they are young," Jakes said.

The hope is that through Hamilton and STEAM, students can see possibilities on stage and beyond.