Dallas Stars To Celebrate Big Weekend For New Hall of Fame

This weekend, the Dallas Stars will celebrate a legendary moment as the team officially launches its first ever hall of fame.

According to the organization, it will recognize players and/or staff members who have positively impacted the Dallas Stars franchise in such a way where their contributions cannot be overlooked.

The first inductees for inaugural class are former captain Derian Hatcher and former general manager and head coach, Bob Gainey.

Hatcher was captain of the 1999 Stanley cup champions, while Gainey was the GM who built that team.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Retired numbers are automatically in, including Mike Modano, Jere Lehtinen, and Sergei Zubov.

A maximum of one Player and one Builder are eligible for selection in any election period and there is no requirement that the maximum of either category is reached in any given election period.

"After numerous conversations with fans, alumni members and others in the hockey community, it was apparent that the Stars needed to find a way to honor and recognize those individuals who are integral parts of our history," Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts said in a statement. "The Dallas Stars Hall of Fame enshrinement will become an annual event that will allow our Victory Club Members and fans to celebrate those who have meant so much to the Dallas Stars over our three decades in the Lone Star State."

Marty Turco – a former Stars player and now a part of the team’s administration – says this moment has been a long time coming since the Stars first called Dallas its home nearly 30 years ago.

"I've been in the organization since I draft in 1994. So I've seen the ups and downs and for us to finally have enough wind behind our sails to have our inaugural hall of fame – our organization is so excited. I know our fans are as well,” he said. "Two gentlemen going into our inaugural hall of fame this weekend – the two guys that made the biggest difference in organization that lasts until this day."

The big weekend for the Dallas Stars begins Saturday with a 1 p.m. home game vs. the New York Rangers. Hatcher and Gainey will participate in a ceremonial face-off.

Then Sunday is the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame Induction Gala at Gilley’s South Side Ballroom at 6 p.m.

Midland – double Grammy nominee country group and native Texans – will headline the live music portion of the event.

Tickets are still available, with money benefitting the Dallas Stars Foundation Legacy Project and the St. Philip’s School and community center. Click here for details.

Attendees should arrive early for the Volkswagon Walk of Fame, featuring current Stars Hall of Fame members, special guests, and this year’s inductees, beginning at 5:00 p.m. The induction gala and ceremony will take place prior to the public concert.