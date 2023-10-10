Dallas Stars open season with sold out crowd Thursday

The Dallas Stars will open the 2023-2024 season at home in front of a sold out crowd against the St. Louis Blues.

"It's a really exciting time," Presidnet of the Dallas Stars Foundation Marty Turco said. "We know the playoff hockey is the best hockey and we are just trying to carry that momentum into this season."

He also credits many of the new upgrades at the American Airlines Center to excitement for the new season.

The excitement is evident in the numbers even before the regular season has started. The team reporting season ticket sales are more than 2,000 than last year, brining season ticket sales to 14,500. The team also reporting they have sold $12M in new tickets which is up 37% from last year. The money has continued to roll in when it comes to jersey sales too. They sold mroe than 24,000 jersets last year, which is the most in franchise history.

Turco credited a good deal of the team's success to their general manager Jim Nill who recently signed a two-year extension, helping to keep the team on stable ground. Also of note this upcoming season, the addition of some depth in Matt Duchene, who is coming off a 43-goal season with the Nashville Predators.

As they start their season during Hispanic Heritage Month, the team also noted that they are now one of five NHL teams with more than one million Hispanic fans.

The CAN'T MISS event of the fall returns in just a few weeks! 🎶🏒



Join us for the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame Gala Concert Performance presented by @GreyGoose featuring @caseydband!



🎟️ Get your tickets 🎟️ https://t.co/OebycG3JLb@DS_Foundation | #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/XQp06n7mMY — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) October 6, 2023

The franchise has had a storied history within the community as well with constant contributions to youth hockey through their 50/50 in-game raffles and coming up, North Texas native Casey Donahew will headline the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame Induction Gala Sunday, Oct. 22. Hosted by the Dallas Stars Foundation, the event will take place at Gilley’s South Side Ballroom in Dallas starting at 6:00pm.