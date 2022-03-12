st patricks day parade

Dallas St. Patrick's Parade Returns After Pandemic Pause

After two years without a parade, on Saturday the floats cruised down Greenville Avenue in Dallas.

By Noelle Walker

NBCUniversal, Inc.

It's been a long wait. But on Saturday that wait ended for the Dallas St. Patrick's Parade.

"We're just so excited to be here and celebrate," Sarah Duran from Midland said. "The last time we were on our way here to Celebrate St. Paddy's Day Parade that we do every year with our family, COVID hit and so they shut the parade down."

That was 2020. After a two-year pandemic pause, the parade was back this year.

"That's what we're waiting on," Jonessi Jones said smiling. "It's party time, baby!"

Jones and her son DJ came from Plano to see the parade for their first time, but the day was about more than a parade.

"We're back to normal," Jones said. "We get a chance to interact with other people and that's what we missed."

DJ dove for beads, candy, and balls that were tossed from floats. He got to see Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki, the parade Grand Marshal.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas Cowboys 7 hours ago

Marylyn Love, longtime assistant of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, dies

Ukraine Russia Crisis 8 hours ago

North Texas Ukrainians Say Support Keeps Pouring in as War Rages Back Home

"Ok, this is the best spot because I got to do everything," DJ said from his fence line post along Greenville Avenue.

"It just brings out the glow," Jones said, who came to the parade wearing all green with green 'Elton John' style sunglasses. "Everybody's just having a good time."

"I'm not Irish," Duran said. But on this day, everyone felt a little lucky to have the Dallas St. Patrick's Parade back again.

This article tagged under:

st patricks day paradeDallas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us