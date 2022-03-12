Dallas St. Patrick's Parade Returns After Pandemic Pause

It's been a long wait. But on Saturday that wait ended for the Dallas St. Patrick's Parade.

"We're just so excited to be here and celebrate," Sarah Duran from Midland said. "The last time we were on our way here to Celebrate St. Paddy's Day Parade that we do every year with our family, COVID hit and so they shut the parade down."

That was 2020. After a two-year pandemic pause, the parade was back this year.

"That's what we're waiting on," Jonessi Jones said smiling. "It's party time, baby!"

Jones and her son DJ came from Plano to see the parade for their first time, but the day was about more than a parade.

"We're back to normal," Jones said. "We get a chance to interact with other people and that's what we missed."

DJ dove for beads, candy, and balls that were tossed from floats. He got to see Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki, the parade Grand Marshal.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

"Ok, this is the best spot because I got to do everything," DJ said from his fence line post along Greenville Avenue.

"It just brings out the glow," Jones said, who came to the parade wearing all green with green 'Elton John' style sunglasses. "Everybody's just having a good time."

"I'm not Irish," Duran said. But on this day, everyone felt a little lucky to have the Dallas St. Patrick's Parade back again.