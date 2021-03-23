Dallas Speeding and Racing Task Force Make 33 Arrests

A special Dallas police task force hit the streets over the weekend, arresting more than 30 people.

The Speeding and Racing Task Force focuses on speeding and racing offenses across the city.

As a result, 33 arrests were made, 209 traffic stops were conducted, 181 traffic citations were written, seven offenses cleared, 10 incidents where drugs were seized, and six guns recovered.

In one incident, at 12100 East Northwest Highway, there was a reckless driver performing donuts around gas pumps at a gas station.

The driver was arrested for reckless driving and had possession of a mini Draco pistol which they found and charged him with an Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon charge.

The task force was monitoring a large take-over of reckless drivers when officers arrested a driver and located individually packaged bags of marijuana, a scale, and large amounts of cash.

"We recognize there is more work to be done; however, the men and women of the Dallas Police Department hear the concerns of the citizens and are working tirelessly to end these senseless driving behaviors," said Chief Garcia.

"We are aggressively seeking these particular traffic violators and it's resulting not only in arrests for speeding and reckless driving, but we are getting guns and drugs off our streets as well."