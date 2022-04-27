Juneteenth

Dallas Southern Pride Announces Juneteenth Unity Weekend Celebrations

The LGBTQ organization will host a variety of events including a local festival, brunch and health screenings

By Jacob Reyes

City of Dallas to Kick Off Pride Month With Flag Unveiling
NBC 5 News

Dallas Southern Pride is set to host its annual Juneteenth Unity Weekend celebration from June 16-19, the organization announced in a press release.

The celebration, founded by local community activist Kirk Myers-Hill, is the official annual celebration for Black LGBTQ people to commemorate Black contributions to culture, liberation and community. 

“Juneteenth Unity Weekend is a celebration and representation of the many intersections and beautiful mosaics within the Black community,” Myers-Hill said in a press release. “The Black community is only as strong as its Black Gay brothers and sisters. Juneteenth is an opportunity to showcase the unity and display the belief that we are all stronger together.”

The weekend-long celebration includes a variety of events including a pool party, the annual Juneteenth unity festival, local club events and parties and a brunch as a conclusion that Sunday.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Local Celebrations

dallas pride Feb 16

Dallas Pride Events Set for June, Annual Parade to Return After Two-Year Hiatus

Dallas Jun 19, 2021

Dallas Juneteenth Drive-Thru Event Celebrates Historic Holiday, Educates

Juneteenth is a federally recognized holiday beginning in 2021 but was long celebrated by Black Americans across the country and specifically in Texas, where it originated. The Emancipation Proclamation granted freedom to slaves and was signed into law in 1863. It was until two years later on June 19, 1865, that slaves in Texas finally learned of their freedom when Union troops arriving in Galveston announced that all slaves were free.

Since 2017, the Governor of Texas has submitted a proclamation recognizing Juneteenth Unity Weekend.

On top of its celebrations, Juneteenth Unity Weekend will also provide health and wellness screenings, COVID-19 vaccinations and HIV testing.

For a list of events, more information or to purchase tickets, visit the organization’s link here.

This article tagged under:

JuneteenthDallasLGBTQ
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us