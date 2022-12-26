Dallas Southern Gateway Park Project Gets $7.75M In Funding

$7.75 million in federal funding is expected for the Southern Gateway Park Project that will span Interstate I-35E between Ewing and Marsalis Avenues and is adjacent to the Dallas Zoo.

In a tweet, Dallas’ mayor Eric Johnson called the funding “a major investment in Oak Cliff and the quality of life of the people of Dallas.”

It’s a part of around $30 million coming to North Texas projects in congress’ Omnibus Spending Bill that passed last week.

This money would go to Phase Two of the Southern Gateway Park. The five-acre bridge park will serve to reconnect Oak Cliff and offer what is described as a “signature entrance” to the city of Dallas from the south.

Phase One of the park costs 82 million dollars and is already fully funded and almost complete.

The next work is set to begin in 2023 with hopes of all projects being ready for 2024.