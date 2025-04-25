Dallas small businesses back petition for tariff pause on imports

Amanda Suarez Evans owns Suarez Soap Company, a small business that grew from a hobby.

“It’s a lot of work, but it’s also very joyful,” Evans said. “I love every part of the process.”

Part of that process means even soap making is impacted by tariffs.

“The cocoa butter and the shea butter are imported from Africa,” Evans said. “Olive oil comes from all over, but mostly from the Mediterranean area.”

That impact is why she signed the Dallas Market Center’s Stand With Main Street online petition.

Dallas Market Center Senior Vice President of Marketing Cole Daugherty explained what they are seeking.

“We’re asking for a 90-day pause on tariffs to allow for the free flow of goods to arrive in retailers across the country, especially toy and holiday décor items that are seasonal,” Daugherty said.

This would allow businesses to get products in from overseas, reasonably priced, and on store shelves in time for the holidays.

“This affects me as a small business owner, and I think that it’s beneficial when we can talk as one, as a community, on things that impact us,” Evans said.

Inside Dallas Market Center, Scott Twesme is another business owner who signed the petition.

He said his Christmas décor business has about a six-week window left to make crucial decisions about his orders that are on hold.

“I want the president to get this tariff negotiation finished and with all the countries, but especially for me, selfishly, [it's] China,” said Scott Twesme, president of Direct Export. “The sooner he does that, the better chance we have to keep our business going.”

If businesses can’t continue, that impacts employees.

“From there, it can impact jobs,” Daugherty said. “One in five jobs in the United States is supported by retail. This is big business.”

All those signing on to Stand With Main Street hope their message is heard.

“It was an impressively large list,” Evans said. “I think that there’s a lot of anxiety among small business owners, and this is one way that we can voice our thoughts.”