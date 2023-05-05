Dallas Skyline Turns Red Friday for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

The building lights in downtown Dallas will glow red Friday in observance of the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, a day calling attention to the high rates of homicides and violence toward American Indian and Alaska Native women.

Organizers say red is the color chosen to memorialize those who are no longer with us.

At least eight buildings in the Dallas skyline will take part, joining observances around the country, including at the White House, on May 5. Dallas buildings participating include the Omni, 17 McKinney, One Arts Plaza, KPMG Plaza, 1900 Pearl, Lincoln Tower, Bank of America, and AT&T Building.

The National Crime Information Center reports that, in 2016, there were 5,712 reports of missing American Indian and Alaska Native women and girls, though the US Department of Justice's federal missing person database only logged 116 cases. MMIW is an international grassroots movement that was started to bring awareness to the alarming rate at which Indigenous women and girls go missing and are murdered and the lack of police response when it occurs.

The day of observance, according to the DOJ, is also to shine a light on other forms of violence, including sex trafficking, domestic violence, and sexual assault, affecting Native communities throughout the United States.

May 2023 will be the third consecutive year that MMIW-TX Rematriate has worked with businesses and buildings to Turn the Sky Red in Dallas.

"I think about how red is sacred and that in those moments of viewing the red, we are close to those who are no longer with us and that I hope we continue to honor them in all the work we do." Jodi Yellowfish, Chairman of MMIW-TX Rematriate. We invite everyone to venture out on the evening of May 5 2023 to view the Skyline.