Dallas Skyline to Turn Blue in Honor of Volunteers of America's 125-Year Anniversary

Volunteers of America is celebrating its 125-year anniversary on Monday, and the City of Dallas will light up blue to celebrate the milestone event.

The ministry of service, which is dedicated to helping the country's most vulnerable, empowers and advocates for 1.5 million men, women, and children as they strive to live their lives to their fullest potential.

As one of the nation's oldest and largest nonprofit organizations, VOA serves the most vulnerable people in 400 communities in 46 states and Puerto Rico.

"As part of a national organization, Texas joins in celebrating VOA's founding as we continue to fortify and strengthen our services' breadth and create innovative ways to continue to serve those who need us now and in the next 125 years," Angela King, President and CEO of VOA Texas, said.

On Monday evening, Reunion Tower, the AT&T Discovery District, and Bank of America Plaza will turn blue in honor of the anniversary.

VOA Texas is also hosting a celebratory reception on Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Omni Hotel Dallas, located at 555 S. Lamar Street, Dallas, TX.

The anniversary coincides with the day the organization begins accepting applications for its new home repair program.

VOA Texas received $1 million from the City of Dallas to provide home repairs for low income households affected by the recent winter storms.

For more information on the home repair program, visit www.voatx.org.