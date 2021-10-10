Dallas

Dallas Skyline to Glow Purple in Celebration of Scottish Rite for Children's 100th Birthday

World-renowned pediatric orthopedic institution is gearing up for a bright future

The skylines and buildings across North Texas will light up purple in honor of Scottish Rite for Children's 100th birthday on Sunday.

In Dallas, the purple lights can be seen at Bank of America Plaza, Reunion Tower, Omni Dallas Hotel, Hunt Consolidated. and AT&T Discovery District.

In Frisco, the Frisco Square, National Soccer Hall of Fame, Frisco Chamber, Hall Park, and Frisco City Hall will also glow in support of Scottish Rite.

Both the Dallas and Frisco campuses of Scottish Rite will light up purple as well.

Scottish Rite for Children is celebrating its centennial year of providing care and introducing innovative treatments in pediatric orthopedics. Over the past 100 years, the organization has become a world leader in healing children's muscles, joints, and bones.

In honor of its milestone birthday, Scottish Rite for Children said the organization is renewing its commitment to another 100 years of providing the care to children with orthopedic conditions and learning disorders.

