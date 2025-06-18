Dallas skyline photographer catches burglar on camera days after bike is stolen

His work highlighting life around Dallas may look familiar.

But now, the photographer who takes some of the most distinctive images of the city is stepping in front of the camera to talk about a frightening experience.

Joseph Haubert confronted a would-be burglar on Sunday, marking the second time he says his apartment has been broken into in the past week.

Haubert is nicknamed the "skyline photographer" and goes to great lengths to get perfect pictures of Dallas, usually by bike.

But his creative process has hit the brakes ever since his bike disappeared.

“Stolen. Stolen. Stolen from my home,” said Haubert.

Haubert says at least one thief broke into the gate of his Dallas loft early Thursday, then helped themselves to several items, including his bike, bike gear, camping gear and a new A/C unit that had just been delivered.

“The bike was what really mattered. That was my baby,” said Haubert.

He installed cameras and, on Sunday afternoon, recorded a second break-in.

“It’s creepy, isn't it?” asked Haubert as he showed NBC 5 surveillance video of the thief.

In the video, Haubert is seen confronting the would-be burglar, who ran off before anything was taken.

“My friends are like, 'You shouldn’t have done that,'” said Haubert.

Now, the photographer finds himself on the opposite end of the lens.

“I guess, just, for me, I would like to say thank you for everybody that has reached out and supported me through this incident and everybody who's supported me over the years,” said Haubert.

Hundreds of dollars have been donated to an online fundraiser to help Haubert buy a new bike.

While he has no plans to hang up his lenses, after two close calls at home, he says he’ll be moving out of his loft with a view soon.

“The skyline view here is pretty darn awesome,” said Haubert.

Haubert has filed police reports and says he has turned his surveillance video over to investigators. Dallas police say they are investigating.