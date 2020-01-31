Dallas

Dallas Skyline Lights Up Purple and Gold to Remember Kobe Bryant

The Los Angeles Lakers colors lit up several Dallas landmarks in honor of one of the NBA's most iconic players

Buildings around Dallas were lit up with purple and gold lights honor of NBA legend Kobe Bryant Friday night.

The Dallas skyline was illuminated with Lakers colors, from the Omni Hotel to the Bank of America Plaza Tower to Reunion Tower.

This isn't the first time North Texas has honored Bryant's memory with lights.

On Monday, the 7th Street Bridge in Fort Worth was lit up with gold and purple lights in remembrance of Bryant.

Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people killed Sunday when a helicopter crashed and caught fire on a Calabasas hillside due to foggy conditions.

