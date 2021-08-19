Dallas Skyline Goes Purple to Support Those With a Disability

To kick off the launch of the new 'WeThe15' campaign, the Dallas Skyline will light up purple in support of those around the world with disabilities.

At sunset, North Texans can catch the purple lights at the Bank of America Plaza, Reunion Tower, and Globe Life Field in honor of the campaign.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

For many, purple signifies those across the globe living with disabilities which makes up over 1.2 billion people, or 15%.

'WeThe15' is a global initiative that aims to create more opportunities for equality and representation through various events and organizations.

The campaign uses its platform to bring people with disabilities together through groups like the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), the Special Olympics, Invictus Games Foundation, and the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf (Deaflympics) to open the conversation for making a positive impact.

"Sport, and events such as the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, are hugely powerful vehicles to engage global audiences," said Andrew Parsons, President of the International Paralympic Committee. "By partnering with Special Olympics, Invictus Games, and Deaflympics, there will be at least one major international sports event for persons with disabilities to showcase WeThe15 each year between now and 2030."

The campaign doesn't just stop there. Over 100 international landmarks will join Downtown Dallas in lighting up purple at sunset Thursday from the Tokyo Skytree tower to the London Eye to the Empire State Building.

WeThe15 says that in addition to the lights, they will release a film shown both across the globe and during the Opening and Closing ceremonies of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, which begins August 24.

The campaign has even gained the support of Prince Harry, who is also the Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation.

"One of the reasons why I was inspired to create the Invictus Games was to help destigmatize physical and invisible injuries and give the men and women who have experienced them a platform to show the world that they and we can accomplish anything when we put our mind to it," said Prince Harry. "Everybody at the Invictus Games Foundation is honored to join the WeThe15 campaign and believe in its mission to inspire meaningful change in communities around the world."

Over the next decade, WeThe15 plans to partner with governments and businesses to fight discrimination and create a positive change for the world's most marginalized group.

For more information on the campaign and how to get involved, visit https://www.wethe15.org.