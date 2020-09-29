Dallas

Dallas Skyline Dimming Its Lights to Protect Birds

"Lights Out Texas" will begin every night between Sept. 19 through Oct. 10 from 11 p.m. - 6 a.m.

Reunion Tower

Starting Tuesday night, Reunion Tower will join other buildings in dimming its lights to 25-percent.

It's part of the "Lights Out Texas" initiative, led by former first lady Laura Bush, to protect birds as they migrate across the United States.

Every spring and fall, nearly two billion birds travel through Texas at night.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 2 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

coronavirus 6 mins ago

Denton County Reports 90 COVID-19 Cases Tuesday, DSHS Adds 55 Cases to Collin County

This massive passage of birds, one of the largest on the planet, occurs at night, conflicting with nighttime illumination. Light attracts these migrating birds, making them vulnerable to collisions with buildings.

According to "Lights Out Texas", approximately one billion birds die in collisions with buildings in the U.S. annually, and Texas may be particularly hazardous due to high illumination in large cities and higher-than-average bird migration volumes.

The Lights Out Texas event will begin every evening between Sept. 19 through Oct. 10 from 11 p.m. - 6 a.m.

This article tagged under:

Dallasdallas skyline
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us