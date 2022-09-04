Dallas Showers Lead to Partial Construction Collapse

Strong winds, heavy rain and isolated hail led to flooded roadways, downed trees and a partial collapse of townhomes under construction in Dallas

The storms intensified Sunday afternoon in Collin County leading to reports of tree limbs down in parts of Richardson and Garland. Overall, the majority of damage and power outages were reported in Dallas County. Oncor reported more than 92,000 outages as of 10:30 p.m. At the peak of the storm more than 110,000 customers lost power.

Kim Fulkerson was in a vacation rental in East Dallas when she looked out the window and saw a townhome construction project partially collapse.

"It was just crazy watching it all happen right before our eyes," Fulkerson said. "We couldn't believe what we were seeing."

An East Dallas apartment construction site collapsed Sunday after showers moved across the city. Video from Todd Bridgewater

Three portions of the second story of the wood-framed structure at Munger and Annex collapsed as high winds pushed through Dallas at around 3 p.m.

High water was reported in parts of Uptown and Old East Dallas at several of the locations that were inundated from record flooding last month.

Viewer video showed footage of a home losing power in Dallas' Vickery Place neighborhood in East Dallas after a tree fell in her yard.

The Dallas Zoo reported damage from downed trees that caused a power outage which will prevent the zoo from opening on Labor Day.

A home at University Park was briefly on fire after afternoon storms moved past the area Sunday afternoon.