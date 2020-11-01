Dallas Shooting Sunday Marks City's 200th Homicide of 2020

One man is dead after a shooting in Dallas' Five Mile Creek neighborhood Sunday evening, police say, marking the 200th homicide of 2020 in the city.

The shooting happened in the 4600 block of Village Fair Drive, Dallas police said.

Police said officers located a man with a gunshot wound when they arrived. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported him to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting, police said.

Early Saturday a 19-year-old SMU student was fatally shot downtown at the intersection of South Harwood and Jackson streets. Police said it was Dallas' 198th homicide of the year.

Sunday, police reported a deadly shooting at a Pleasant Grove gas station just after midnight. The victim in that shooting was not immediately identified.

Following a deadly 2019 in which more than 200 homicides were reported — up 27.3% over the year before — police Chief U. Renee Hall released a plan aimed at reducing violent crime in the city, which set a goal of a 5% overall reduction in violent crime.

But with two months left in the year, the city is on track to surpass last year's homicide rate.

As of Thursday, homicide offenses, which include murder and non-negligent manslaughter, were up 18.18% over 2019, and violent crime was up .77% citywide, according to department statistics.

Police Maj. Danny Williams said Saturday at a press conference about the SMU student's shooting, that the department's crime plan "continues to be tweaked."

Dallas police Maj. Danny Williams delivers an update on the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old SMU student downtown early Saturday morning.

He said the department also started three new units: CAPERS Operation Support Team, which picks up people as soon as warrants are issued; a non-fatal shoot team, a 12-officer team that responds to nonfatal shootings; and a business robbery team, which responds to those calls.

"What we're doing is putting more resources on the problem to immediately gain evidence and intelligence so we can put people in jail when they commit heinous crimes such as the one this morning," Williams said.