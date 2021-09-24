Dallas Shooter Who Injured 2 Sentenced to More Than 17 Years in Federal Prison

A Dallas man who shot and injured two people in Dallas has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for a federal firearm offense, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Prerak Shah announced Friday.

Quentin Alonso Cordova, 23, pleaded guilty in June to two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced Tuesday to 210 months in prison by Chief U.S. District Judge Barbara M.G. Lynn.

According to plea papers, Cordova, who has ten prior criminal convictions, several of which are felonies, admitted that he committed two shootings in Dallas.

On Aug. 12, 2020, Cordova approached his first victim in the parking lot of a restaurant on Stemmons Freeway and shot the man in the leg with a 9mm Glock. He took a gold and diamond chain off the victim's neck before fleeing the scene, officials said.

Two weeks later, on Aug. 20, Cordova approached his second victim in the parking lot of a cabaret on Reeder Road in Dallas. According to officials, as the victim attempted to enter his vehicle, Cordova pulled out a gun and demanded that the victim turn over his belongings.

When the victim attempted to flee, Cordova shot the man multiple times with another 9mm Glock, hitting him in the right arm and the right leg. Cordova took the victim's Rolex and a gold bracelet, officials said.

According to officials, federal agents used the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network to link fired cartridge casings left at the scenes of the two shootings to the guns possessed by Cordova.

Cordova is also facing state charges for aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on a security officer, burglary of a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft of property, and evading arrest, officials said.