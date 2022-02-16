Dallas Sheriff's Office Takes on National Acts of Kindness Day

February 17 marks National Acts of Kindness Day and the Dallas County Sherriff’s Office says it teamed with First United Bank to relieve drivers of their speeding tickets.

Starting at midnight, the Dallas Sheriff’s office may issue warnings to drivers that are pulled over for speeding and in return will receive a card provided by First United Bank with acts of kindness to do in lieu of a citation.

“The Dallas Sheriff’s Office is excited to partner with First United Bank for the second year,” said Sheriff Marian Brown. “I am hoping this partnership encourages Dallas County residents to be kind.”

This will be the second year the Sheriff’s Office and First United Bank have partnered up and hope to come closer to breaking the world record of 50,000 acts of kindness in one day.

The following participating Highways are managed by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office:

IH-35 from US-67 to Valley View Ln.

IH-20 from Grand Prairie to Balch Springs

IH-30 from Grand Prairie to Mesquite

Drivers that receive a card on February 17 are asked to use #DallasSheriff #UnitedActsofKindness on social media and share their acts of kindness online.