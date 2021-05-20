Dallas Sets Date to End City Building Mask Mandate

Dallas officials have announced changes to COVID-19 restrictions following Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order forbidding governments from require face coverings for many circumstances.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson announced he is rescinding his mask mandate for city buildings. The changes will go into effect Friday, May 21.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"I urge all of our unvaccinated City of Dallas employees and eligible residents to continue to wear masks while indoors and to get vaccinated as soon as possible," Johnson said in a release. “We have done an excellent job slowing the spread of COVID-19 with the help of safe and effective vaccines and face coverings. But we have more work to do, and we have to do what we can to keep our community safe and healthy."

Along with the mask changes, beginning May 26, the Dallas City Council will have the option of meeting in person for hybrid meetings. The public is still asked to participate in council meetings via videoconference.