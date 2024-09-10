Dallas set to approve $41 million for I-30 deck caps to reconnect neighborhoods

Driving I-30 through downtown reflects just how little you can see above towering walls marking what many refer to as “the canyon.”

It’s a divide Willis Johnson says has shaped Dallas over the last half-century.

“It is still the tale of two cities,” Johnson said. “And the dividing line pretty much has either been the Trinity (River) or Interstate 30.”

Johnson, a longtime radio host, political consultant, and entrepreneur, hopes a Dallas City Council vote Wednesday will signal a step in erasing the divide created by I-30.

TXDOT already has plans to redesign the freeway through downtown. When it happens, Dallas wants to add a deck cap at I-30 and Lamar Street to help tie into the new convention center and another deck cap covering a redesigned I-30 between Saint Paul Street and Harwood Street.

“Anything that connects South is a big deal to me, it’s a big deal to the city,” Johnson said.

Downtown Dallas Inc, which advocates for economic development and vibrancy in downtown and surrounding neighborhoods has long supported the project.

Evan Sheets, vice president of planning and policy with DDI described potential city council action as early, but a pivotal moment for the project.

“It was important for us to look at opportunities for large capital projects, such as the reconstruction of the freeway, as an opportunity to restitch those communities,” Sheets said.

“These projects are really key opportunities that only happen once in a generation.”

The Dallas City Council is set to approve $41 million for both deck cap projects on Wednesday, which will allow for set-up work to happen, so that when TXDOT rebuilds that portion of I-30, the infrastructure that will allow for a deck park will be in place.

Design and renderings on what a deck park project might look like between St. Paul and Harwood have not been completed.

The city did provide possible design concepts for a Lamar Street deck park as part of a 2023 update to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center master plan.

The deck cap projects are designed to build off of the success of Klyde Warren Park over Woodall Rodgers Freeway and the still in development Southern Gateway Park project near the Dallas Zoo over I-35.

“Anything you can do to cross 30, to connect to 700,000 people that have been underserved for years, that’s a big deal,” Johnson said.