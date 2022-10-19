Dallas Seeks Public Input on Plan for Bicycle Network

The City of Dallas wants community input on how land should be used and what the city will look like in the years to come.

An essential part of that is having an up-to-date bicycle network plan.

“Our mission is to get more butts on bikes to put it simply,” said Tekisha Hobbs, the president of the nonprofit Bike Friendly South Dallas.

She said creating a safe bikeable community means meeting everyday needs like fitness, recreation, and even livelihood.

“In South Dallas, believe it or not, there are a lot of cyclists here because of the socioeconomic situation,” she said. “Many people, that’s their only form of transportation.”

It also means redefining who makes up the bicycle community.

“When people think of cycling, they think of the road cyclists, with the kits and being obnoxious and getting in the way of traffic. And part of the reason why we’re here is to kind of dispel that,” Hobbs explained.

It’s why she chose to attend the first of a series of meetings hosted by Forward Dallas - an open invitation for input on how the city should use land moving forward. Part of the mission is to update the city’s 2011 version of the master bike plan.

Jessica Scott, bicycle mobility manager in the Department of Transportation, said accessibility and connectivity will be a priority in creating a more bike-friendly city.

“Being a bikable city truly equates to freedom,” said Scott.

On its website, the City of Dallas says we can expect a new bicycle master plan by summer 2023. And they’re for input with the expectation that the new plan will have an impact on people from different walks of life.

“Some are biking to the grocery store. Some are biking to school or work. Some are biking to have fun, and we’re looking to design a network that meets the needs of all cyclists,” said Scott.

Hobbs said she attended to become an even better advocate for bicyclists’ safety and overall quality of life.

“It’s important because it’s just keeping mobility up, health, and overall transportation,” she said.

According to The Texas Department of Transportation, in 2021, there were more than 2,200 traffic crashes involving bicyclists in Texas that resulted in 92 deaths. That was a 12% increase in fatalities over the previous year.