Dallas School Teacher Arrested on Charges Involving a Child

Garland police arrested a Dallas school teacher in connection with several charges involving a child on Monday, May 5, 2020.

Police executed a search and arrest warrant Monday morning on 59 -year-old Robert Marc Flores, a Dallas ISD teacher at Emmett J. Conrad High School for Online Solicitation of a Minor.

Detectives arrested Flores at his residence in Garland.

Investigators discovered new information that lead to additional charges.

The additional charges include Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student an Sexual Assault of a Child.

Police say the victim is a 16-year-old Dallas ISD student.

Flores is currently in the Garland Detention Center on a bond of $50,000 for Online Solicitation of a Minor.

Detectives believe this to be an isolated incident however, they continue to look at the possibility there may be other victims.

If anyone has additional information or knowledge of other offenses, they are encouraged to contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.