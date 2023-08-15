Dallas salon creates hijab-friendly space for Muslim women

While Dallas has a large Muslim population, there are many accounts of Muslims feeling singled out or that have faced mistreatment due to misconceptions. In an effort to raise awareness and be more inclusive, a top salon on Knox-Henderson created a space with Muslim clients in mind.

Salon 5014 made a few adjustments to its second floor to also offer its services to Muslim women who wear a hijab. The hijab is a symbol of modesty and cannot be removed in front of men that are not immediate family or the spouse of a woman.

The changes came after haircut specialist, Chi Selim, joined the team. Selim markets herself online as a hijab-friendly hair professional.

“I just started wearing mine about a year ago, which is what exposed me to other hijabs here,” Selim said.

Her own experience opened her eyes to the gap in the beauty industry for Muslim women. "They expressed how it was difficult to find a professional hair salon. Even when they do find a salon that they can go and get their hair done, that they feel a little like discriminated against because they just throw them in a closet, don't even shampoo them and just cut it."

Selim asked salon owner, Rachel Voss if she could create a space to empower Muslim women without compromising the salon experience.

“I spoke to Rachel about it and she was extremely supportive and provided me with a wall barrier,” Selim said. “I have my chair where I can do non-hijabs and then I have a wall divider.”

Iman Alfakih is a client of Selim’s. She is a Dallas transplant and had searched online for a hijab-friendly hairstylist.

“Wearing the hijab in general is empowering for me. But when it comes to getting a haircut, there is definitely some challenges,” Iman Alfakih said. “Not only are you looking for quality, but also a specific environment.”

Alfakih is thankful for the private space Selim and Voss helped create. As she said, it does not deny a relaxing salon experience or her religious beliefs.

“I didn't have to worry about my privacy because it was taken care of. All I had to do was book an appointment,” Alfakih said.

Selim hopes hijab-friendly salons will become a standard across North Texas.

“I do what I do to make people feel beautiful. And now I can, you know, help hijabis feel beautiful and included,” Selim said.