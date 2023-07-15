Dallas Reverend to replace Jesse Jackson as head of civil rights organization Rainbow PUSH

The Rev. Jesse Jackson announced he will be stepping down from leading the Chicago civil rights organization Rainbow PUSH Coalition he founded in 1971, the organization announced Friday.

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition will officially transfer leadership to Reverend Dr. Frederick Douglass Haynes III of Dallas, Texas as the organization's president.

“Reverend Jesse Jackson is officially pivoting from his role as president of Rainbow PUSH Coalition. His commitment is unwavering, and he will elevate his life’s work by teaching ministers how to fight for social justice and continue the freedom movement,” the organization said in a statement. “Rev. Jackson’s global impact and civil rights career will be celebrated this weekend at the 57th annual Rainbow PUSH Coalition convention, where his successor will be introduced.”

Jackson, who will turn 82 in October, has remained active in civil rights in recent years despite health setbacks. For the last 57 years, Rev. Jackson has led the Coalition which has global reach and impact. His decision is a result of his ongoing journey with Parkinson's disease.

"I am looking forward to this next chapter where I will continue to focus on economic justice, mentorship, and teaching ministers how to fight for social justice. I will still be very involved in the organization and am proud that we have chosen Rev. Dr. Haynes as my successor," said Reverend Jesse Jackson, Founder and President of the Rainbow Push Coalition.

He announced in 2017 that he had begun outpatient care for Parkinson’s disease two years earlier. In early 2021, he had gallbladder surgery and later that year was treated for COVID-19 including a stint at a physical therapy-focused facility. He was hospitalized again in November 2021 for a fall that caused a head injury.

Santita Jackson, one of his daughters, said in an interview that her father would not be vanishing. “While the flesh may not be willing, the spirit is,” she said, adding that she hoped her father would provide a living history. “Dr. King gave him his assignment and he’s been faithful to it in every iteration of his life. Many people have said Dr. King was the architect and Rev. Jackson was the builder.”

Jackson broke with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference in 1971 to form Operation PUSH — originally named People United to Save Humanity — a sweeping civil rights organization based on Chicago’s South Side.

The organization was later renamed the Rainbow PUSH Coalition with a mission ranging from encouraging corporations to hire more minorities to voter registration drives in communities of color. Its annual convention is set for this weekend in Chicago.

Jackson has long been a powerful voice in American politics.

Until Barack Obama’s election in 2008, Jackson was the most successful Black candidate for the U.S. presidency, winning 13 primaries and caucuses for the Democratic nomination in 1988.

He stood with the family of George Floyd at a memorial for the Black man murdered in 2020 by a white police officer, whose death forced a national reckoning with police brutality and racism. Jackson also participated in COVID-19 vaccination drives to battle hesitancy in Black communities.

Al Sharpton, president and founder of the National Action Network, said in a statement that he had spoken to Jackson on Friday morning and “told him that we will continue to glean from him and learn from him and duplicate him in whatever our organizations and media platforms are. Because he has been an anchor for me and many others.”

Sharpton called Jackson his mentor, adding: “The resignation of Rev. Jesse Jackson is the pivoting of one of the most productive, prophetic, and dominant figures in the struggle for social justice in American history.”

The soon-to-be new president, Rev. Haynes, is a pastor, leader and social activist, engaged in preaching and fighting against racial injustice.

In a statement released Saturday, the organization stated, "Haynes has devoted his life to economic justice and empowerment in underserved communities and transforming the lives of the disenfranchised."

Dr. Haynes has served as a visionary and innovative senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas for the past 40 years. He considers himself a long-time student of Rev. Jackson and has spoken to and for Rainbow PUSH Coalition frequently.

"As a student of Rev. Jackson's, I am honored to be selected for this prestigious and important position. The role Rainbow PUSH Coalition plays today is just as critical as it was in 1963, when the organization was founded. Our communities need organizations like Rainbow PUSH to not only continue the fight for justice and equality, but to shepherd the next generation of advocates into the movement," said Reverend Rev. Dr. Frederick Douglass Haynes III, incoming President of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

Rev. Dr. Haynes will be formally introduced during the Rainbow PUSH Coalition's 57th annual conference during an event with Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday, July 16 at 2 p.m. CT.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.