Dinner at Dallas restaurant becomes holiday tradition for North Texas families

Opening on December 25 was never part of the original business plan

By Candace Sweat

Holiday traditions run the gamut in North Texas. For some, it means a yearly dinner at a popular Dallas Chinese restaurant. But not just any dinner. These are gatherings reserved months in advance. And Wednesday’s festivities just happened to fall on Christmas day and the start of Hanukkah.

Ask April Kao when they plan to close the Royal China restaurant for the night, and she’ll tell you simply whenever the last person leaves. It’s what she’s grown accustomed to. When the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, with all its excitement and frenzy, comes breezing through the front door of the Royal China restaurant off Preston Road and Royal Lane.

Kao and her husband George, both owners of the restaurant, said opening on December 25 was never part of the original business plan.

“We didn’t used to open on Christmas day,” she said. “And in 2008 after the renovation, people begged and begged, ‘Please you have to open.’”

So, they did, and there’s been a massive turnout ever since. People from surrounding neighborhoods in North Dallas and people from different faith communities rely on Royal China.

“Before we open the door, we have lines outside and it’s getting busier and busier. So we take reservations a year before,” Kao said.

One Dallas family made reservations during the summer just to be sure their 15-year tradition wouldn’t miss a beat.

“My son-in-law, Berry, was the one who first suggested that we come to a Chinese restaurant on Christmas day,” said Lynn Harnden. “And we make our reservations like in July to be sure to come.”

As the years pass, seats are added to the reservation. This year, the Hardens occupied two tables with seventeen guests.

As for upholding family traditions, the Kaos have their own wall of memories at the restaurant. It’s a reminder of how far they’ve come from 1974, when George Kao’s father came from Taiwan with a dream and a plan.

“He is very proud,” he said. “He would smile. He’s smiling from above.”

