Dallas Residents Report Package Thefts, One Street Hit Multiple Times

Dallas residents are reporting package thefts, including on one South Dallas Street where a single thief has been caught on camera approaching multiple homes and checking if doors are unlocked.

“I think he is very bold and I was actually home I was just asleep,” said Charlotta Richardson, who had her package stolen.

On Richardson’s surveillance video, the thief appears to be holding flyers for a business that he also left at multiple homes. NBCDFW called the business, which did not return our messages. It remains unclear if they have any direct connection to the thief.

“To see him just take his time and put his coffee down and stick a flyer in the door for a business,” said Richardson, recounting the video. “I felt violated.”

Package thefts typically rise during the holiday season and other thefts have been reported across Dallas, including near Bishop Arts where one resident watched it all unfold from her Ring doorbell camera – all in real-time.

“I did say hello but she didn’t hesitate – she took the package and walked away,” said Carolyn Ross, who filed a report with Dallas Police.