Dallas Residents of Flood Prone Areas Fear Rainy Forecast

People in several flood-prone parts of Dallas watch for storms with a big flood control project years away from completion.

The Mill Creek Tunnel project will serve parts of East Dallas, Uptown, Fair Park and South Dallas. People who’ve received water in their homes while they wait for that project said the problem seems to be getting worse.

Sandbags were positioned outside the Kennedy family home on Vanderbilt Avenue Friday after floods got inside the house three times in the past two years.

“Lots of sandbags, that’s pretty much it. If the city can’t control it then we have to control it ourselves and that’s the unfortunate reality,” Morgan Kennedy said.

Her neighbor Manuel Zaby has lived in the area nearly all his life.

“We didn’t used to watch weather reports as closely as we do now. It wasn’t always with this kind of frequency,” Zaby said about the flooding problem.

He pointed to the corner of Concho Street at Vanderbilt Avenue which appears to be a low spot for water running downhill from all directions.

“This is the only place the water can go,” he said.

Large storm drains at that corner were overwhelmed in an April flood. Zaby shared a photo of that intersection inundated with water. He recorded video of the flood surging down Vanderbilt over curbs and lapping up to home doorsteps. The Kennedy family recorded video of that flood in front of their home and running through the backyard.

“I’m always worried when it starts to get cloudy, for sure. I think our whole block is, for sure,” Morgan Kennedy said.

The residents said Dallas City Council Member Paul Ridley, who represents the neighborhood, has been working with them to get answers from Dallas Water Utilities stormwater experts.

“I am frustrated like they are that the ultimate solution is a long-range one,” Ridley said.

The councilman said city stormwater people found no blockages in the existing drainage system to explain the increasing flood problem. But the system dates back nearly a century to a time when Dallas was a much different city, uphill from the established neighborhoods of East Dallas.

“They built the stormwater system for what they anticipated the needs would be at the time they built it and that was probably 80 years ago. And there’s just been a lot of development in Dallas since then, more rooftops, more parking lots, and that creates a greater flow of stormwater and drainage,” Ridley said.

The City of Dallas has been working for years on the tunnel project to help relieve flooding. This map shows the inlets being constructed for water into the tunnel.

But the city is still designing how existing storm drains that may be miles from the inlets will be connected.

“The master plan is underway now. They expect to complete it by the end of this year. And that master plan is for the whole watershed that drains ultimately into the Mill Creek Tunnel. It includes this neighborhood,” Ridley said.

Most of his City Council District 14 may be included in that watershed.

“Is it going to be a complete solution?” Zaby asked. “Maybe, maybe not. The storm sewers under our streets don’t have the capacity to carry the water that’s upstream coming down.”

Ridley said he wants more stormwater funding included in a planned 2024 Dallas public improvement bond referendum.

“It shouldn’t be coming into our house this way,” Kennedy said.

Instead of sandbags, Ridley said city stormwater people are investigating quicker solutions to the flooding problem on that street.

Similar concerns exist in other portions of East and South Dallas where stormwater improvements are incomplete.

Other parts of central Dallas benefit from work that has been completed.