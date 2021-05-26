Dallas Resident Raises Security Concerns After 2 Sports Cars Stolen in 3 Months

A Dallas resident believes her apartment complex is in the crosshairs of car thieves after she had two sports cars stolen from the locked garage in the last three months.

Melissa Anderson said her first red Corvette was stolen in February and the second was taken earlier this month. In both cases, the cars were parked in the parking garage of the AMLI Design District apartments, she said. The second, according to Anderson, even had a locked car cover on it.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“This has been the most expensive mistake I’ve ever made in my life, having over 180k in cars stolen in less than 90 days,” she said.

Anderson believes there is a much bigger issue that is not being addressed.

“It’s a target, there is an organized crime operation when it comes to auto thefts and burglary when it comes to this building,” Anderson said.

NBC5 has reached out to AMLI Residential multiple times in the last two days but has yet to receive comment regarding Anderson’s story.

The Dallas Police Department confirmed they are investigating both thefts. According to police public records, there have been 10 reports of motor vehicle theft from 1400 Hi Line Drive.

Anderson said she has struggled to get through to the company even after her second car was stolen.

“They dismissed the whole thing, they haven’t sent out notices about various crimes happening in our building,” she said.