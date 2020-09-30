Dallas Resident Claims Mega Millions Prize

mega millions

A Dallas resident claimed a second-tier Mega Millions prize worth $1 million for the drawing held on Sept. 1.

The ticket was purchased at Kwik Way Grocery, located at 12405 Jupiter Road, in Dallas. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

Mega Millions is played by choosing five numbers from a field of 70 and one Mega Ball number from the second field of 25 numbers.

To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn including the Mega Ball.

