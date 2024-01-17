Dallas rescue puppies play in Puppy Bowl XX

Team Ruff and Team Fluff are preparing to face off at Puppy Bowl XX on Jan. 11.

This year's recruits include three puppies from Dallas. Dallas Dog boasts two recruits and Hearts and Bone has one participant.

Lou Lou was surrendered to the rescue with her littermates, who all had cleft lips and palates. She now lives in Dallas with her family. This year she will play on Team Fluff.

Lou Lou from Dallas Dogs (Puppy Bowl XX)

Anza is a Team Ruff Captain. She was brought to the rescue after being found sick on the roadside and now lives in New York with her parents.

Anza from Dallas Dogs (Puppy Bowl XX)

Snack Prescott will also represent Team Fluff. He is now living his life in New York with his family.

Snack Prescott from Hearts & Bones (Puppy Bowl XX)

This year 131 puppies will compete in the puppiest puppy bowl ever, the organization said in a press release. 73 shelters across 36 states and territories have teamed up to participate in the call-to-adaption television event.

The show will kick off with the annual pre-game show at 12 p.m. CT on Animal Planet for a behind-the-scenes look at the draft. Then at 1 p.m. CT viewers can watch the event on Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, Max and discovery+.

For more information on the event check PuppyBowl.com.