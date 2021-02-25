Dallas Renter Concerned About Long Term Consequences of Water Damage

Like an untold number of North Texas renters, Jason Bartel’s North Dallas apartment was damaged last week when a nearby water pipe broke.

“It smells terrible in here and I have basically all hardwood floor and so all the water has seeped into the hardwood floor,” said Bartel.

In the days since, he says his apartment at the Lakeside Apartments has flooded again multiple times when maintenance turned the water back on.

“Frustrating is the only word for it really,” said Bartel.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Increasingly, Bartel says his concern is about the development of mold since the flooring, wall and other materials have neither been remediated nor replaced.

“Materials, like sheetrock for instance – it is a cementitious material and it will wick water, it will suck water up from the floor,” said home builder and remodeler Matt Mitchell.

Mitchell emphasized the importance of rapid remediation to prevent the development of mold. But for apartment complexes that are still dealing with the emergency situations created by the storm, it is no easy task.

“It has been a matter of triage to try and get the resources to extract the water and dehumidify the apartments,” said Ian Mattingly, President of the Apartment Association of Greater Dallas.

Mattingly says many apartment owners across North Texas have been working tirelessly to address damage they have never seen on this scale. Compounding the issue is an unprecedented demand for remediation and repair services.

“Everyone is absolutely feeling the pressure and working to correct the situation as best as possible,” said Mattingly.

NBCDFW reached out to the management company in charge of the Lakeside Apartments but has so far not received a comment. A manager at the complex told NBCDFW over the phone that they are “working around the clock and working to address issues.”