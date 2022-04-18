Dallas Refused to Pay $10.2 Million for County Jail Services Over Contract Dispute

The city of Dallas owes the county $10.2 million because it stopped paying its monthly fee to hold inmates at the jail over a long-running contract dispute.

Dallas has been withholding payments to Dallas County since last April after City Council members voted in 2020 to pay only half of the next bill until the contract terms were updated, according to city records. They cited problems with the booking and holding process at the Lew Sterrett Justice Center and how much Dallas is charged to use the jail.

Dallas has been in a contract with Dallas County since 1978 to process and hold people accused of crimes. But the current deal hasn’t been updated since 1997.

