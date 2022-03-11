In an unassuming hotel conference room just off Greenville Avenue, parking credentials, vendor placards, and event T-shirts line the walls and Mauricio Navarro is coordinating all of it.

“This is literally like one of the biggest events in Dallas and we’re all being retrained on how to do big events in Dallas,” Navarro said.

Navarro has seen his fair share. In addition to the Dallas Mavs St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival, he also helped bring the first Dia De Los Muertos parade to Dallas in 2019.

He said the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, complete with floats, beads, and booths along Greenville Avenue is the signature event.

“I think we’re just one of those economic pilots that lights this Greenville Avenue area,” Navarro said.

The parade was lined up and ready to go this week in 2020 when the dominoes of cancellations swept across any large gatherings across the country when the World Health Organization reclassified COVID-19 as a pandemic.

“We were the first big event to be canceled when the pandemic happened,” Navarro said. “We didn’t know if it would be two weeks, two months – turned out to be two years.”

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

So it’s only fitting, with COVID-19 receding more every day, the parade is back. It runs along Greenville Avenue starting near Blackwell near Half Price Books around 11 a.m and continues until 2 p.m. ending at SMU Boulevard.

In this, its 41st year, The Dallas Mavs Saint Patrick’s Day Parade will feature Dallas’ ultimate 41, NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki as grand marshal.

A street festival starts at 9 a.m. and lasts until 3 p.m. and a concert stage is set up at Energy Square from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. featuring the Toadies.

Festival organizers are encouraging parade-goers to utilize a ride-share or DART due to road closures along the parade route. Masks are still required on all public transportation, including buses and trains.