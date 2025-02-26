The Dallas City Council approved a resolution increasing the hiring goal for Dallas Police from 250 to 300 officers this year.

The 12-2 vote in support of the non-binding resolution reflects the recommendation from Dallas Police Department leadership and the city manager.

Interim Police Chief Michael Igo reiterated to the council on Wednesday that he supported increasing the hiring goal to 300, saying DPD is on track to hire 280 to 300 officers when the 2025 fiscal year ends Sep. 30.

Igo cautioned the council to resist adopting a proposal from its public safety committee stretching the hiring goal to 325 this year. Doing so, Igo added, would require DPD to move officers out of patrol to staff the police academy seven days a week, leading to longer response times and an increase in crime.

“If it was as simple as snapping my fingers, we’d do that in a heartbeat,” Igo said. “Give us time to get those resources in place where it doesn’t affect our communities.”

Council member Cara Mendelsohn argued city council should set a higher goal, even if DPD is not able to reach it right away. Mendelsohn spoke in favor of the 325 target and earlier this month advocated for a 400 officer hiring goal for the year. She said the stretched goal would show voters that elected leaders hear the urgency for more police presence.

Dallas voters approved an amendment last fall requiring DPD to move towards adding up to 900 officers to get to 4000 officers. DPD has just over 3160 sworn officers as of Feb. 1.

“It’s not for us to tell you how to get there, it’s us for to say we want to set a higher goal,” Mendelsohn said.

A majority of council colleagues said a 300 hiring goal, an increase of 50 officers from what was approved in the 2025 budget last September, is both responsive to voters and responsible towards DPD.

“300 (officers) is an attainable goal that’s not going to come at the expense of compromising the already strained resources that we have in the Dallas Police Department,” council member Adam Bazaldua said.

Mendelsohn and council member Jesse Moreno voted against the amended resolution by Bazaldua setting the hiring goal at 300. Mayor Eric Johnson did not attend the meeting.