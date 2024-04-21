Dallas pursuing relocation of WNBA's Wings to downtown

As the Mavericks playoff run kicked off with a downtown watch party Sunday, the city of Dallas is working to bring another sports franchise to downtown.

The Dallas City Council is expected to vote this week on a proposal that would relocate the WNBA’s Dallas Wings from Arlington to a downtown convention center arena.

According to a draft resolution, the council would authorize a 15-year lease agreement for the Dallas Memorial Auditorium, part of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center downtown.

The auditorium is planned to undergo renovation, complete by 2026, as part of a larger redevelopment that will include the construction of a new convention center.

The proposed agreement calls for the city to offer $19 million in incentives to a current professional sports franchise as part of relocation. The lease agreement would allow the tenant operation between April 15 and November 1, consistent with the WNBA league calendar.

Jaime Resendez, who represents Dallas City Council District 5 in Pleasant Grove, told NBC 5 Sunday that he looks forward to the council's discussion of the resolution on Wednesday.

“Having a WNBA franchise in downtown Dallas would promote gender equality in sports by providing a prominent platform for female athletes to showcase their talent and athleticism,” Resendez said.

The Dallas Wings moved to Arlington in 2016 after operating as the Tulsa Shock for five seasons. The Wings' current home at College Park Center on the campus of the University of Texas at Arlington has a capacity of about 7,000 seats.

Wings president and CEO told the Dallas Morning News on Saturday that the franchise has been in ongoing talks with the city of Dallas about planned renovations to the Memorial Auditorium.

“While there are many details that remain to be worked through, including approval by the Dallas City Council and the WNBA’s Board of Governors, the possibilities of relocating to downtown Dallas are boundless,” Bibb said in a statement.

Fans at the Mavs' Game 1 watch party Sunday at the AT&T Discovery District said they are intrigued by the idea of bringing another professional team to downtown Dallas.

“I think Dallas is great because the Mavericks are already here, so why not add another team to Dallas,” Kristin Ewalt said.