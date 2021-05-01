Dallas Public Library to Reopen Tuesday After More Than a Year

After more than a year-long closure, the Dallas Public Library will reopen on Tuesday.

Twenty-eight of its 30 branches will reopen, but there are a few things to know before you return.

It’s been about 14 months since the library’s branches closed their doors, and many programs went virtual.

When the library opens again, people will be encouraged to come in, browse, use the computer and check out books -- but don’t linger.

Most branches will have limited capacity, with 25 people inside at one time.

The Downtown Dallas Public Library will be limited to 25 people per floor.

Computers have been spaced out, and most tables and chairs have been stored away.

After months of curbside pickup, library staff said they are excited to welcome families back inside.

“I will love to see people coming into this building again, even if it’s just a limited number of people at a time. Libraries are made to be used. They’re made to be a place people go and gather,” said Melissa Dease, communications and youth services administrator for the Dallas Public Library.

Curbside services will continue for those who choose to use it.

Bookmarks at NorthPark Center will remain curbside and walk up service.

Renner Frankford Branch Library is still closed and being remodeled after damage from the February winter storm.