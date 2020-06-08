Dallas

Dallas Public Library Launches Curbside Service Tuesday

As part of the Library to Go initiative, Dallas Public Library will launch "Curbside Pickup" in 16 library locations around Dallas on Tuesday, June 9

Readers will be able to check out materials through the new Library To Go service, Tuesday through Saturday between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Customers can request books, DVDs, CDs and hotspots through the library website or by phone. Once customers receive notification that their items are ready for pickup, they can call the designated location to schedule an appointment.

Library staff will deliver items to their cars without any close contact.

Library To Go will be available Tuesday through Saturday between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at select locations. Book return bins are open at the Library To Go locations only. Returned items will sit in quarantine for at least four days before they are checked in by staff.

Libraries have been closed since the county's shelter-at-home order in March. These plans were devised with a goal of resuming library service for the community in a way that protects library staff as well as the public. As COVID-19 orders improve, services will increase incrementally.

For more information about the Library To Go service and participating locations, please visit www.dallaslibrary2.org or call 214-670-7809.

