Sunday, on what would’ve been the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, protesters hit the streets of Dallas, joining others across the nation demanding the restoration of abortion rights.

Several dozen people gathered at JFK Memorial Plaza as part of a nationwide movement organized by Women’s March.

The Supreme Court overturned the landmark legislation in June 2022. Abigail Glavy is an organizer with Dallas Protesters. She recalls reading the news.

“It was pretty devastating,” said Glavy. “I pretty much cried the whole day that June.”

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

She said the rally on Sunday was just the beginning of applying pressure to influence change.

“While a march isn’t going to change anything overnight, you have a sense of and you’re meeting people and together you can make that much more of a ripple,” said Glavy.

In Texas, abortion is banned at all stages of pregnancy with no exceptions for rape or incest. The ban does make exceptions for women at risk of death.

While people like Glavy and allies work to restore protections for abortion, most conservative politicians and voters see the reversal of Roe v. Wade as a victory.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) and Gov. Greg Abbott (R) previously praised the Supreme Court decision and announced additional funding for the state’s Alternatives to Abortion program.

Following the decision, Abbott released a statement that reads in part:

"The U.S. Supreme Court correctly overturned Roe v. Wade and reinstated the right of states to protect innocent, unborn children. Texas is a pro-life state, and we have taken significant action to protect the sanctity of life.”

Attorney General Paxton also released a statement that said in part:

“Today, the question of abortion returns to the states. And in Texas, that question has already been answered: abortion is illegal here. I look forward to defending the pro-life laws of Texas and the lives of all unborn children moving forward.”

Meanwhile, the protesters in Dallas said they’re motivated by a common goal. They say theirs is strength in gathering

“Whether there’s like ten or 300, everybody has the same shared passion for it,” Glavy said.

Vice President Kamala Harris gave a speech in Tallahassee, Florida today, saying the Biden administration would still work to expand access to abortions. She called on advocates to continue to push back and work with local candidates who support abortion rights.