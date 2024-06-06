Former Dallas private school teacher accused of child sexual assault

Dallas police arrested a former private school teacher after an investigation into allegations of child sexual assault that lasted over a year. Police now say there could be more victims.

The Dallas Police Child Exploitation Squad said they issued an arrest warrant for 46-year-old Matthew Harmon who had been accused of sexual assault of a child. Harmon was taken into custody and freed after posting bond in May. It's not clear if Harmon has obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Detectives told NBC 5 that the alleged offense happened in 2007 and involved a victim that Harmon met while working at The Providence School in Dallas, a Christian school where he was a teacher and coach from 2004 to 2007.

The police investigation also determined that Harmon was a volunteer at Trinity Christian Academy for several years, assisting with an 8th-grade wilderness camp. Police said he also worked at a popular summer camp, Kanakuk, in both Durango, Colorado, and Branson, Missouri, between 1995 and the mid-2000s.

Detectives told NBC 5 they determined Harmon had been in contact with thousands of children through his work and volunteering. Dallas police said they have identified additional victims and believe there may be other victims out there that they have not identified.

NBC 5 News Matthew Harmon

Additional charges may follow, police say. If anyone has any information please contact Dallas Police Child Exploitation Squad Detective Seyl at 214-671-4473 or eric.seyl@dallaspolice.gov.