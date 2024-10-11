Dallas Police Wellness Unit looks after officers' mind, body and soul

Several officers inside the Dallas Police Department are working to normalize mental health and wellness among law enforcement. It's a concentrated effort to change the culture and help officers who carry the weight of their jobs.

The Wellness Unit was created almost three years ago when Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia saw a series of complaints with officers regarding alcohol-related issues, DWI arrests, and domestic violence.

After the study was completed along with focus groups, Garcia gave the green light to start the Wellness Unit.

"Just having the daily accumulative trauma and grief and violence we’re exposed to, after a while it weighs on you and I think our unit has been the tip of the spear when it comes to addressing this with our officers," said Officer Joe King who was involved in the creation of the unit.

“If you have an officer that’s healthy mind, body and soul, that’s a product for the citizens we serve," said King.

The unit has several officers dedicated to helping their fellow brothers and sisters in blue.

Many times people can come on their own accord, but King said they're proactive in reaching out to officers.

"Anytime there’s a loss of life call in the city, which sadly there's suicides, homicides, fatal accidents or any child-related offenses, we get the email with the incident and we research it and find out what officers, what shift, and we reach out to them proactively," explained King.

“The initial response is, ‘I’m Fine ‘ but then days and weeks ahead, then they start to notice something within themselves and say, 'You know what? I am kind of struggling,'" explained King.

The unit has multiple resources in its toolbox to help someone in need. Many times they themselves lend an ear.

"As it can be scary, it also can be rewarding when you can help people work through, talk through things that are bothering them and get them pointed toward the help they need," said DPD Sr. Corporal David Massey.

He is one of the officers who make up the unit, something that is close to his heart.

"I’m passionate about it because of how I’ve come through traumas, things that have affected me as being a police officer. So I want to help other officers get there the same way I do," said Massey.

They have resources for counselors, rehabilitation, utilize virtual reality, and even dog therapy.

The department also zeros in on drinking issues and has an alcohol leave policy which started two years ago.

"If an officer reaches out or staff reaches out before they have an alcohol-related incident and say they need help, we will send them to a facility for alcohol and substance rehabilitation and we’ve been very successful with that," said King. "Part of the policy, when that was written, is there’s no punitive consequence for doing that, you go and get the help you need and come back a better mind, body and soul and put back on the streets and continue with their career."

Massey said their unit is unique, but it's becoming more mainstream and is needed.

"I would love for it to be something where officers go to counseling as just a normal thing and that’s what we’re trying to normalize, that it's okay to ask for help. It's okay to get help and we’re planting seeds that we fully haven’t seen sown yet but we’re sowing ‘em and the reward will come in time," said Massey.

More than 80 different departments from around the country have reached out to the Wellness Unit at DPD to learn about how they run it, according to King.

“We’re exposed to other people's grief, other people's violence their trauma and we absorb it like a sponge, after a while that sponge gets heavy and we have to have a place to release that," said King. "Over the years the stigma that comes with talking about mental health in this profession specifically, wasn’t heard of. Now we go out and proactively educate the rookies as soon as they come in the door."

“I believe education and awareness, that’s the key to changing culture and you have to have the right messengers in place to deliver that message and I think this department has done that," said King.

The unit also helps the department during tough times internally, like most recently with the murder of Officer Darron Burks who was ambushed and killed. Two other officers were seriously injured.

"It was rough and still rough," said King.

He said the unit didn't exist during the July 7, 2016 ambush when 5 officers were murdered downtown. Having the Wellness Unit doesn't make those situations any easier, but it's helpful with coping and navigating the raw emotions that come with such tragedies.

“We don’t just get to go home and take off this uniform and have a vacation. We take off this uniform and go through all the stressors of kids, spouses, family that everybody has to deal with, most times they’re calling us to deal with those problems, but we’re dealing with those same problems too we’re just people too like everybody else," said Massey. "If people could just step back sometimes and not see a uniform and see a person, I think that would go a long way.”

The team wants to broaden its work to include physical fitness because they believe it's key to mental fitness as well.